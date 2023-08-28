Two Wolverhampton health services honoured with civic awards for supporting refugees

Dr Kam Ahmed, GP and Unity Primary Care Network Clinical Director and Dr Anna Stone, GP and Deputy Clinical Director

The 0-19 Service and Thornley Street GP Surgery were recognised with ‘showing compassion’ awards by Wolverhampton Council’s refugee residents and the homelessness and migration team – public health.

Both services are part of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT).

The teams, which each received a glass trophy, were honoured at a special awards ceremony recognising Refugee Week Awards and Performances hosted by Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the Mayor of Wolverhampton, at the City Suite at the Civic Centre.

From left, Wendy McGrath and Natalie Summers

This highlighted the support and compassion shown to recognise the people, departments and organisations which have gone over and above to enable the city to be a place of welcome and safety to so many refugees.

Natalie Summers and Wendy McGrath, specialist health visitors from the health inclusion team (HIT) at RWT, were recognised for the compassion they have shown asylum seekers, who live in hotels across the city, as well as addressing their health needs.

The HIT consists of specialist health visitors and a school nurse working within the partnering families team.

HIT works with vulnerable families and children aged 0-19 at risk of being socially excluded and therefore face barriers when accessing healthcare.

Natalie said: “I’m really proud to have received this award alongside Wendy. The families we work with come to us during a period of crisis, so it’s important to try to support them to the best of our ability.

“I feel working in this team, and alongside the professionals such as Serco and Refugee and Migrant Centre, enables me to increase the support I can offer.”

Jane Lawrence, senior matron for 0-19 and children’s community services at RWT, added: “It’s so lovely that the care and compassion towards our families residing in Wolverhampton hotels has been recognised. We are extremely proud.”

Thornley Street Surgery was chosen for making Wolverhampton a place of safety and sanctuary for new residents to the UK.

It has set up registration processes, triage and support for specific conditions, such as pregnancy, along with publicity and engagement to help asylum seekers access healthcare.

At the practice, Dr Anna Stone works with The Solace Community – which provides advice and temporary accommodation for vulnerable individuals with underlying health conditions – and is supported by Ann Harper, reception lead, and Lisa O’Sullivan, deputy practice manager.

Dr Stone said: “I feel very honoured to have the work here and in the RWT PCN recognised by the city, and colleagues I have been working with in Wolverhampton Place.

“It reaffirms the importance of primary care in supporting this population and also the importance of working alongside others, and with the residents of Wolverhampton.

“My colleagues and I have worked hard to support the new arrivals to the UK access the healthcare they need, and provide the care they require.”

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the council’s cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “I feel so privileged to have the opportunity to oversee such amazing collaborative work that is really making a difference to the lives of refugees.”

Wolverhampton recognised the week with performances by the council’s choir, Ukrainian nationals, a former Syrian refugee and St Luke’s Church of England Aided Primary School, Stowlawn Primary School and Goldthorn Park Primary School.

Also in attendance were schools, landlords, charities, housing providers, residents and community members.