Wolverhampton fire safety worker wins national award

Philippa Hayward

Philippa Hayward, group head of fire safety services at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), has won the Ambassador Award from the National Association of Healthcare Fire Officers (NAHFO).

It is awarded to a member that demonstrates outstanding commitment to the NAHFO, which acts as a national voice for all those associated with healthcare fire safety.

The mum of one, 36, re-established the Midlands branch of the NAHFO, which had been inactive for around five years.

She introduced a link between local members at the association and implemented a programme of Continued Professional Development (CPD) which many fire officers aren’t able to access via their normal workplace.

At RWT, Philippa leads a team of fire safety professionals to deliver services including fire risk assessments, evacuation plans, fire safety training, advice on capital projects, provision of firefighting equipment and liaison with Fire and Rescue Services.

In June 2022, she appointed the first fire safety advisor apprentice in the NHS, and via the NAHFO she is supporting other branches and trusts to establish apprenticeship and trainee posts.

“I was very touched to have been recognised for my contribution,” said Philippa, from Wednesfield.

“The Midlands branch was inactive for a number of years so members had disengaged somewhat, and it took some time to get the branch operational again.

“The job is so varied and I’ve been lucky enough to work in fantastic organisations alongside some incredibly talented people, who have taught me a lot.”

The team, based at Hollybush House at New Cross Hospital, also provides fire safety services to Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

This means Philippa’s work also takes her to Walsall Manor Hospital, Cannock Chase Hospital and The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The team also works closely with other organisations to promote fire safety in healthcare environments.

“Essentially, my role is to keep people safe – that’s why it’s important. There is a raft of legislation, guidance and best practice regarding fire safety,” said Philippa.

“I lead the organisation in implementing safe systems of work, policies and procedures and training our staff to minimise the risk of a fire occurring.”

Philippa also introduced what is believed to be the NHS’s first fire safety advisor apprentice – Lucy Gannon – to address a shortfall of competent people in the fire industry.

“I knew ‘training our own’ had real worth,” she added.

“There’s more than 100 years’ experience in our team and I felt it was important to start to extract that knowledge and impart it on the next generation of fire safety officers.

“The apprenticeship scheme has worked well but we recognise it doesn’t work for everyone, so this year we’re trying a different path and have a fire safety advisor trainee starting with us soon.”