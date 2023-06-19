Walsall and Cannock Chase obesity rates among the top 20 in the UK

Walsall, Cannock Chase and Tamworth are among the top 20 areas with the highest obesity rates

A recent study by Now Patient, an online health service, found that out of 300 areas in the UK, Walsall, Cannock Chase and Tamworth are in the top 20 with the highest obesity rates.

The study used information from Public Health England to find the percentage of adults, aged 18 and above, classified as overweight or obese in districts and united authorities in England, using figures from 2020 – 2021.

It also factored in the number of online searches for 'how to lose weight fast' in order to find out the areas where people are most conscious about their weight – the figures show data collected between April 2022 and March 2023.

In the top 20 list of areas with the highest percentage of adults classified as overweight or obese, Tamworth came third with 74.9 per cent, followed by Cannock Chase in seventh with 73.7 per cent, and Walsall in nineteenth place with 71.5 per cent.

The NHS website states that the most widely used method of calculating someone's weight category is by measuring their body mass index (BMI). BMI takes into account the person's age, height, gender and ethnicity. The score then determines which weight category they come under.

BMI calculations do however have limitations in that they do not include muscle mass, which weighs more than fat – muscular adults and athletes may be classed as overweight or obese even though their body fat is low.

BMI can be measured on the NHS website and in some pharmacies, gyms and supermarkets.

The below BMI results apply to most adults, according to the NHS:

below 18.5 – underweight

18.5 to 24.9 – healthy weight

25 to 29.9 – overweight

30 to 39.9 – obese

40 or above – severely obese

The top 20 areas are listed below.

1. Thurrock – 76.3 per cent

2. Stockton-on-Tees – 75.8 per cent

3. Tamworth – 74.9 per cent

4. Hartlepool – 74.6 per cent

5. Knowsley – 74.0 per cent

6. North East Derbyshire – 73.8 per cent

7. Wigan – 73.7 per cent

7. Cannock Chase – 73.7 per cent

9. Harlow – 73.5 per cent

10. Burnley – 73.4 per cent

10. Boston – 73.4 per cent

12. Gateshead – 73.3 per cent

13. South Holland – 72.9 per cent

14. Darlington – 72.5 per cent

15. Erewash – 72.2 per cent

16. Gloucester – 72.1 per cent

17. Wirral – 71.8 per cent

18. Wakefield – 71.6 per cent

19. Walsall 71.5 – per cent

19. Sefton 71.5 – per cent