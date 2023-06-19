New funding to address health inequalities in Sandwell’s LGBT+ community to be considered

Sandwell Council House

The report, titled ‘LGBTQ+ Health Needs’ will be debated by health professionals and councillors at this week’s health and wellbeing board at Sandwell Council.

Proposals in the report include a small grants scheme in partnership with Sandwell Community and Voluntary Sector Organisation (SCVO) to support the council addressing health inequalities faced by the LGBT+ community.

Other proposals include a new LGBT+ support group for young people and more standardised training about LGBT+ healthcare for GPs and medical professionals in Sandwell.

In 2022, Sandwell council’s public health team commissioned a report to understand the needs and experiences of LGBTQ+ adults and young people in the borough.

75 individuals responded to a 45-question survey commissioned by the council. Conversations exploring how LGBT+ individuals access healthcare in Sandwell were also used as evidence.

The survey found 29 per cent of respondents described being mistreated by healthcare staff regarding their LGBTQ+ identity. This was more prevalent in young people, with 50 per cent describing being unjustly treated.

A third of respondents believed healthcare professionals’ behaviour was “inappropriate” at some point during treatment.

Simon*, a case study in the report, said: “GP surgeries should be a hub,

helping us to understand what is out there; they don’t seem to know, which makes getting help a very stressful and confusing process.”

Jo*, a trans woman, said: “Waiting times for gender dysphoria diagnosis are ridiculously long. The aim is 18 weeks to be seen for non-urgent care. I am now at about 19 months after the referral and expect at least another year to wait.

“It is difficult not to interpret this as deliberate withholding of treatment by the NHS.”

“Situations where GP practice receptionists have been insensitive to LGBTQ+ issues were uncovered as part of this engagement exercise, with respondents having experienced a lack of understanding and use of derogatory language within GP practices,” the survey noted.

A joint foreword by ex-Mayor Richard Jones and current mayor Bill Gavan said: “Often in the past the LGBTQ+ community have felt on the outskirts of society, that their needs are not valid or important.

“We want everyone in Sandwell to feel a sense of belonging, to feel included and engaged and this work goes towards the start of recognising the struggles that most of the LGBTQ+ community face.

“Myself and [councillor] Gavan are both openly gay local councillors and we hope that by being open and our authentic selves we will help those who are struggling to accept themselves in Sandwell.

“Sandwell is a diverse borough and we were pleased that the public health team were investigating and opening up consultation about the health needs of the local LGBTQ+ communities.”

National evidence shows that people who identify as LGBT+ face health inequalities and worse health outcomes and experiences of healthcare than the rest of the population.

A 2021 report by the young LGBT+ people charity Just Like Us notes LGBT+ young people are twice as likely to feel lonely and worry daily about their mental health than their non-LGBTQ+ peers.