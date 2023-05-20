Wolverhampton nurse scoops top prize for outstanding care

Karen Johnson presents Cynthia Neta with her award

Cynthia Neta, who is a senior nurse at Sedgley House, on Woodcross Street, was named Nurse of the Year at Cygnet’s annual nursing awards.

The Cygnet Nursing Conference and Awards took place recently at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham, where the company also launched its two-year nursing strategy.

Award categories included nurse of the year, support worker of the year, compassionate leader of the year and diversity and inclusion award.

Sedgley House is a high dependency inpatient rehabilitation service for men with complex needs.

Cynthia said she was shocked at scooping the prize.

“I am very excited,” she said. “This award feels like recognition for the difference I have made at the hospital.”

Cynthia was presented with her award by Karen Johnson, senior vice president of Universal Health Services.

Nominating Cynthia, the team at Sedgley House said: “Cynthia has been with us for over two years now and there has been a drastic change in our patient care.

“Cynthia is a physical health nurse and supports all members of our team. She works alongside the GP and ensures our patients receive the best physical health care.”

The event was held in person for the first time since before the pandemic.

Exploring the theme of excellence in clinical leadership, and hosted by David Wilmott, director of nursing, it was a day to celebrate the best of nursing staff and care at Cygnet.

Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Group, said: “Our nurses are the core, the heart of everything we do. When everybody’s at home, when everybody’s distracted, our nurses are there doing the right thing, when nobody’s watching, for our patients.

“They are the ones that join us together and we need to be so thankful. It is thanks to our nurses and the quality of their care that people improve.

“We owe so much to our nurses and I’m very proud of all of our nurses and award winners like Cynthia.