NHS given behind the scenes glimpse of Wolverhampton artificial limb workshop

The artificial limbs being made in Wolverhampton

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust posted pictures of artificial limbs being made at Herbert Street's Maltings Mobility Centre.

Every artificial limb is now tailor made for the patient in need unlike previous generations of prosthetics which were not made to measure.

The Trust posted on Twitter: "Here’s a sneak peek into how artificial limbs are made here at The Maltings Mobility Centre.

"After a cast is taken of the ‘residual limb’ (the part of the leg left after amputation), the Prosthetist will pour plaster of Paris into the mould before letting it set and sculpting it nto a bespoke shape for that patient – this takes into consideration whether any parts of the limb are sensitive or need extra support in the socket."

Experts in the centre work together to create the artificial limb and socket, and each one can have unique patterns and colours.

The Trust tweeted: "The mould is then passed to Ray Smith, Prosthetic Limb Technician, who uses it to create the socket. He uses a range of materials including carbon fibre, perlon, glass fibre and needle mat.