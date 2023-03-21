Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Robot used for very first time in surgical procedure at Dudley hospital

By Thomas ParkesDudleyHealthPublished: Comments

A state-of-the-art £1.5 million surgical robot has been used by a surgeon to carry out a procedure at Russells Hall Hospital for the very first time.

A surgeon and his theatre team at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has performed his first procedure using a surgical robot on a patient at Russells Hall Hospital.
A surgeon and his theatre team at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has performed his first procedure using a surgical robot on a patient at Russells Hall Hospital.

Syed Shahzad, a consultant in urology, performed a kidney removal and a reconstruction procedure using the da Vinci Xi system at the Dudley site.

It allowed the surgeon to view the area in a magnified 3D high-definition view, enhancing the accuracy and the ability to perform complex operations.

A surgeon and his theatre team at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has performed his first procedure using a surgical robot on a patient at Russells Hall Hospital.

Mr Shahzad said: “It is a great milestone in delivering advanced, minimally invasive cancer operations for people of Black Country and beyond.

“This great initiative has enhanced the availability of cutting-edge technology to deliver high quality cancer surgery, clearing the back log and will significantly reduce cancer treatment waiting times in post Covid environment.”

Health leaders say the benefits to robotic surgery include a much-improved recovery time for the patient and the accuracy of surgery. Robotic surgery utilises computerised technology where the surgeon manipulates robotic arms and instruments to perform surgery with enhanced accuracy and degree of movement.

A surgeon and his theatre team at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has performed his first procedure using a surgical robot on a patient at Russells Hall Hospital.

The surgeon sits in an operating console from where they control the robotic arms.

Diane Wake, chief executive of the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust which runs the hospital, said: "This is really great news for our patients across the Black Country, and I am really excited by this development, particularly following the opening of our hybrid theatre last month which combines the operating theatre environment with imaging capabilities.”

Health
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News