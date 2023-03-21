Robot used for very first time in surgical procedure at Dudley hospital

A surgeon and his theatre team at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has performed his first procedure using a surgical robot on a patient at Russells Hall Hospital.

Syed Shahzad, a consultant in urology, performed a kidney removal and a reconstruction procedure using the da Vinci Xi system at the Dudley site.

It allowed the surgeon to view the area in a magnified 3D high-definition view, enhancing the accuracy and the ability to perform complex operations.

A surgeon and his theatre team at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has performed his first procedure using a surgical robot on a patient at Russells Hall Hospital.

Mr Shahzad said: “It is a great milestone in delivering advanced, minimally invasive cancer operations for people of Black Country and beyond.

“This great initiative has enhanced the availability of cutting-edge technology to deliver high quality cancer surgery, clearing the back log and will significantly reduce cancer treatment waiting times in post Covid environment.”

Health leaders say the benefits to robotic surgery include a much-improved recovery time for the patient and the accuracy of surgery. Robotic surgery utilises computerised technology where the surgeon manipulates robotic arms and instruments to perform surgery with enhanced accuracy and degree of movement.

A surgeon and his theatre team at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has performed his first procedure using a surgical robot on a patient at Russells Hall Hospital.

The surgeon sits in an operating console from where they control the robotic arms.