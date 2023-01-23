Eccleshall First Responders put out urgent call for people to join the team

Eccleshall First Responders, Martin Watson, Robert Carruthers and Simon O' Brien, pictured next to a response vehicle

Eccleshall Community First Responders are a group of volunteers who are trained by West Midlands Ambulance Service to respond to emergency situations within their own community and surrounding areas.

The community of Eccleshall has been successfully operating for more than 20 years with an active team of responders who give up their own time to support the service.

However, due to a number of reasons, some senior members of the team have left, meaning the remaining responders have not been able to cover as much of the town as they once did.

Martin Watson from the group said: "We are in urgent need of people willing to undertake the training provided by WMAS and join our team of responders now.

"Recruitment and training is run by WMAS and currently there is an opportunity to join the team in Eccleshall.

"No previous experience or medical training is necessary as full training is provided by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"This is a great opportunity for people to contribute their time to supporting the people of Eccleshall.

"If you think you would like to help but feel you would not be able to respond to emergencies, we are still in need of people to join our support team to help with fundraising activities and many other non-responding roles."

Recruitment is open until January 29.

For more information or to chat about what is involved with becoming a community responder, call Jan Watson on 07743 599770 or email jan.watson@btinternet.com