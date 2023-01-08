Dudley health trust prepares for biggest recruitment event of the year

Research nurse Clare Allcock and her daughters, Rachael and Philippa, all work at the Dudley Group across multiple disciplines

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust will hold its ‘New Year, New Career’ recruitment day next weekend.

Hosted at the clinical education centre at Russells Hall Hospital, the recruitment day welcomes new starters as well as existing NHS staff of all ages and disciplines to find out more about prospective careers and vacancies available.

Natalie Meakin said: “I am a new starter to the Dudley Group and prior to joining had no experience working in a hospital environment.

"After being made redundant during Covid, my sister, Karen Hick, who started as a clinical support worker and has now been a qualified midwife for eight years, encouraged me to investigate a career here.

“I have been a clinical support worker for nearly two years now, finding my home in theatres. It’s really strengthened our bond, and it’s great when our paths cross. I couldn’t recommend this more, there are so many positives."

Philippa Allcock, recruitment manager at the Dudley Group, said: “At the Dudley Group, our talent is finding yours.

"It’s something special to work here and our staff make it such an incredible place to be a part of.

"We’re looking forward to opening our doors next week to both home-grown talent and those from further afield to come and join us.

“Both my mum and my sister work here too; and while we are all in very different roles, both clinical and non-clinical, it’s great to have those family connections within the even bigger Dudley Group family.”

Taking place on January 14, from 10am to 3pm at the Clinical Education Centre, at Russells Hall hospital’s south block; there are vacancies available in a huge number of specialities waiting to be filled.

There will also be an opportunity for those attending to be interviewed on the day and successful candidates could even receive conditional offers of employment before they leave.

Staff from numerous departments across the trust will be giving scheduled talks as well as being openly available for people to speak to about their disciplines and tour the areas they work in.

This includes clinical positions, non-clinical roles, community staffing, support workers, apprenticeships and much more.