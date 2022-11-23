Wolverhampton care agency rated 'inadequate' and placed in special measures

Hibiscus Domiciliary Care Agency, which provides personal care to people in their own homes and supported living accommodation, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in September but a report detailing the findings has only just been published today.

Inspectors found there were limited or no risk assessments in place and limited or no details in people's care plans about risks to people's safety.

Other concerns included staff training, checks not always being completed of people’s employment history, identity and references, and inspectors were not assured that the provider was using PPE effectively and safely.

At the last inspection, the CQC also made a recommendation about medicines as they were not being managed safely, but the issues still remained.

However, inspectors did note that people's equality and diversity needs were respected and supported, they were supported to avoid social isolation and protected from abuse by staff who understood their safeguarding responsibilities and how to report concerns.

Following the latest inspection, the service’s overall rating dropped from 'requires improvement' to 'inadequate'.

The service was rated 'inadequate' for being safe, effective, and well-led, and rated 'requires improvement' for being caring and responsive.

Debbie Ivanova, CQC’s director for people with learning disabilities and autistic people, said: “When we inspected Hibiscus Domiciliary Care Agency, we found a service where the standard of care had deteriorated since our last inspection. People’s safety and wellbeing needs weren’t always being met, and risks weren’t effectively managed.

“For example, there were no systems in place to review accidents or incidents. No checks were made to see if there were any trends or learnings to reduce the risk of reoccurrence which placed people at risk of harm.

“It was concerning that some people had health conditions that required staff to respond swiftly if they became unwell but there was no guidance in place to teach staff how to recognise symptoms or know what to do in an emergency.

“The provider had failed to ensure staff were aware of, and following, best practice guidance for supporting people with a learning disability. No staff had received training in relation to learning disabilities, which is now a requirement for all services.

“However, people told us they were treated with dignity and kindness and their privacy was respected. For example, people were supported with their cultural needs.

“We will continue to monitor Hibiscus Domiciliary Care Agency closely to ensure people are safe. If we are not assured people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take action.”

The service, which is run by Hibiscus Housing Association Ltd, provides support to older people, people with dementia or mental health issues and those with a learning, physical or sensory disability, and autistic people.

Keith Rawlings, chief officer for the housing association, said: "We acknowledge the actions the CQC has taken. We have been working in collaboration with a number of organisations to make improvements as required.