Wolverhampton district nursing sister wins prestigious award

Rebecca receiving her award from Cath Wilson, deputy director of nursing

Rebecca Steel, 35, who works within planned care adult community based at Wolverhampton Science Park, has won the Nell Phoenix Charitable Arts Fund Award.

Nell Phoenix was a patient at the old Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton several decades ago and, in 1968, generously left a sum of money in her will to set up a fund for the nurses of Wolverhampton to enjoy the arts.

Introduced in 2016 by then chief nurse Cheryl Etches, staff can be nominated for the award each month but it is awarded on a quarterly basis, at the discretion of Prof Ann-Marie Cannaby, chief nurse.

The winner receives a £25 voucher.

Since its inception, the fund’s criteria has since been extended to include non-registered nurses and midwives.

Rebecca is following in the footsteps of her mum Rosemary Steel, who is still working at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust after clocking up more than 50 years’ service with the organisation.

Rosemary, who is specialist respiratory physiologist – oxygen lead, from Westcroft near New Cross Hospital, was rewarded for her long service by officially turning on the Christmas lights at New Cross last year.

Rebecca started at the trust in 2003 as a cadet nurse and qualified in 2008. She worked in New Cross Hospital until 2016 until switching to district nursing in the community.

The mother-of-two, who lives in Featherstone, said: “I was surprised but truly touched to receive such a special award. It really means a lot that someone took the time to nominate me and write such lovely words.

“I love my job and always try to give my all. We’ve been faced with some challenging times within district nursing, and I feel I was just doing my best for the team.

“We’ve all pulled together as a team to ensure safe, high-quality care is delivered to our patients. I’m proud to work with such hardworking, amazing nurses and healthcare assistants every day.”

Hayley Law, service delivery manager, nominated Rebecca.

She said: “Rebecca always goes above and beyond in her role of the junior sister. Rebecca studied the specialist practitioner degree within district nursing through the Covid-19 pandemic and successfully secured a substantive post as a junior sister, post qualifying.

“She has only been in post for a year but in this time has become a rising star, ensuring the patients always have safe and effective care delivered. She often works overtime to ensure the delivery of care is to the highest standard and supports her team superbly.

“Rebecca always ensures care, compassion, communication and commitment are a part of her daily routine.