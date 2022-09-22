Poignant butterfly release raises £7,000 for hospice

The KEMP Hospice butterfly release

On September 10, KEMP Hospice held its first ever Butterfly Memory Release at Bodenham Arboretum, to help people share their experiences of grief.

Over 250 people came together to release hundreds of Painted Lady butterflies in memory of their loved ones, while also raising £7,000 for the hospice, which offers bereavement services to those living in Wyre Forest.

The butterfly release began with a few words from the hospice, followed by a poem of reflection.

At 12pm, everyone was invited to release their butterfly and watch it take flight to find its new home among the beautiful surroundings of the arboretum.

KEMP fundraiser Jayne Sargeant said: "We always kept in mind that this event would be an opportunity for the community to gather in quiet contemplation and in celebration of their much-missed loved ones.

"We gave much consideration as to whether the event should go ahead following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but we felt it was important that those who had dedicated their butterfly were given the opportunity to witness it being released, and to share the moment with loved ones and others who may be grieving at this time.

"It also gave us a unique opportunity to share our own tribute, by releasing a butterfly in the late Queen’s memory."

Charlie Homer, head of fundraising and communications, added: "We have been overwhelmed by the response to the event. We spoke with many people on the day who said how uplifting and emotional it was for them, so we feel very honoured that we could facilitate the occasion.

"We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the event which has raised over £7,000 for KEMP Hospice, helping to ensure we can continue to be there for the Wyre Forest community when they need us."

The event was sponsored by The Wharf Care Home, in Stourport, and supported by Bodenham Arboretum. Local visual marketing company DT Studios also supported the event by filming the occasion, which KEMP will share on its website at a later date.