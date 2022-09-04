Thousands of safeguarding concerns raised over vulnerable adults in the West Midlands

Across Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Dudley, Walsall and Staffordshire, there were 22,150 concerns of abuse made

Across Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Dudley, Walsall and Staffordshire, there were 22,150 concerns of abuse shared about adults with care and support needs.

This comes alongside a nine per cent increase across England, seeing some 541,535 concerns raised.

In Walsall, Dudley and Staffordshire, the number of reports had increased from the previous year.

3,525 concerns were raised in Walsall during the year till March, up from 2,565 in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, in Dudley, that number sits at 6,155, up from 5,295 in 2020/21.

Councillor Natalie Neale, cabinet member for adult social care at Dudley Council, said: "No form of abuse against older people can be tolerated, and as such the council and its partners have made significant efforts so people know where to go for help when they have a concern.

"Each concern raised is carefully considered and evaluated.

"The number of safeguarding concerns recorded has risen annually in the borough since 2014, with the exception being one year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

"That does not necessarily mean that more people have been subject to abuse – it may be that our efforts to raise the profile of safeguarding have made it easier for people to report concerns they may not have previously known how to come forward with.

"What we do know is that the number of concerns that have been progressed to more serious Section 42 enquiries has decreased dramatically in recent years, from 42.4 per cent in 2014/15 to 11.3 per cent in 2021/22.

“If anyone is concerned about an adult experiencing abuse, in any form, I would urge them to contact the multi-agency safeguarding hub on 0300 555 0055."

If councils believe an adult with care and support needs is experiencing or is at risk of abuse or neglect, they must carry out a Section 42 enquiry to determine whether they need to take action.

Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council completed 465 such enquiries in 2021/22 – up from 365 in 2020/21.

At Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council, 905 Section 42 enquiries were made in 2021/22 – up from 765 in 2020/21.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "We believe the increase for these concerns is predominately due to two main themes, firstly the social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and secondly the national and local campaigns raising awareness about adult safeguarding and how to raise concerns.

"Walsall’s Safeguarding Adults Board continues to work closely with both statutory and wider partner organisations to gain the reassurance that safeguarding issues are addressed effectively and appropriately.