Heatwave piling pressure on region's strained ambulance service

By Lisa O'Brien

The heatwave is piling pressure on the region's already strained ambulance service.

The county’s ambulance service is under “extreme pressure” but has not called a critical incident, health chiefs say.

A combination of Covid absences among staff, difficulty caused by the hot weather and ongoing delays in handing over patients to A&E has left ambulance trusts across England struggling to cope.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been on the highest level of alert – known as Resource Escalation Action Plan (REAP) level 4 – for a few months.

It means the service is under “extreme pressure” but bosses said claims that it had called a critical incident were incorrect.

“We are at REAP level 4, but that is not a critical incident. Equally, we have not called a critical incident,” a WMAS spokesman said.

On Tuesday afternoon, there were 15 ambulances waiting outside Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley; 12 outside Sandwell General Hospital; seven outside New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and two outside Walsall Manor Hospital, with the longest delay being 22 hours.

Bosses said the service always sees a "significant" rise in 999 calls during extremes of temperature, hot and cold.

A spokesman for WMAS added: " Currently we are seeing more calls where the incident location is outside and not in a named road, there are more call relating to injuries relating to outdoor activities – sunburn, barbecue burns, falls and trips – and exacerbation for patients with chronic breathing problems."

The ambulance service had more than half of its crews queued outside hospitals at one point on Monday.

A spokesman for the trust said one ambulance crew had to wait 24 hours to hand a patient over.

The service’s nursing director Mark Doherty recently pinpointed August 17 as the “Titanic moment”, when ambulances won’t be able to pick up patients.

