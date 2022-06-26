Hundreds put Best Foot Forward in Wolverhampton for good causes

From left: Earl Edwards, District Rotary Governor Robyn Davies, President Richard Green, Martha Cummings

Some participants donned fancy dress costumes for the return of the popular Best Foot Forward fundraising event held at Aldersley stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday, after a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers at the City of Wolverhampton Rotary Club were thanking their lucky stars as walkers and joggers were able to dodge intermittent showers to complete their laps.

The event sees a pot of money collected via donations from about 40 companies which is then distributed to charities in the area based on how many laps people walk around the stadium track.

Pushing Harry Bowen is Kelly Green, with members of Bilbrook Junior FC

Among those to take part were Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club members Pete and Hayley Watling, who completed 42 laps between them, along with their son Alfie, aged one, who was in his pushchair.

Mr Watling, 29, said: "We came to support to the rotary club which does a fantastic job to help good causes every year.

"The event is very well organised, they supply drinks and bananas and cater for children and residents of all abilities."

A group from the Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group. Front: Chris Scordis. Back, from left: Ron Fellows, Jen Davies, Debra Perry, Roy Collins, Mike Felton, Hanso Badham and Maya Summan

This year the Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group, Rotary Charitable Trust and The Haven domestic violence charity will be the main causes to benefit.

The club's president Richard Green said: "It's such a simple idea, but it works. We just ask firms to donate £250 each which they agree to contribute as it's a manageable amount and the pot soon builds up.

"About 40 patrons from a wide range of businesses from across Wolverhampton take part. We are grateful to the people of the city who have taken part."

Rotary Club volunteer Mel Eves

Geoff Lowndes, head of the club’s organising committee, said: "Well over 400 have turned up so far and the number is still climbing. We were halfway towards our target by 1pm."

"The fact that other groups can use the event to raise funds for their own causes is one of the best things about it. It's a double whammy effect.

"People want to walk to help the charities. As it's open for 12 hours people can do a bit, leave and then return if they wish. They can stop for a break if they want to. We're really pleased with the turnout."

Simon and William (12) Hughes from Tettenhall

Civic guests at the official opening included Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels and her consort Karl Samuels, and Rotary District Governor Robyn Davies.