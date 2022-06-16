Notification Settings

NHS trusts to make green savings equivalent to half a million fewer cars on the road

By Nathan Rowe

NHS Trusts across the Midlands are set to play their part in helping the NHS cut more than 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in the next three years – the equivalent of taking 520,000 cars off the road.

More than 200 new green plans have been put forward by NHS trusts across England, including every trust in the Midlands, setting out how it will reduce its environmental impact and help the NHS reach net zero by 2040.

An NHS England spokesperson said: "With air pollution alone contributing to one in 20 deaths in this country a year, it is clear we are facing a health emergency as well as a climate emergency.

"The Green Plans across our region are a testament to our colleagues' commitment to tackling climate change, and we are proud to set out the positive actions we will take to reduce our impact on the environment and safeguard the future health of our children and grandchildren."

The green plans lay out how the NHS, which contributes approximately 3.5 per cent (9.5 billion miles) of all road travel in England, will make this travel greener.

Smarter buildings, LED lighting and energy saving measures are also reducing emissions and saving NHS organisations money, while using intravenous anaesthetic instead of gas and helping patients use inhalers more efficiently are improving patient care.

Having introduced the country’s first fully electric ambulance in October 2020, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has achieved more than a 50 per cent reduction in CO2 between 2014/15 and 2020/21.

WMAS’s fleet is made up of vehicles under five years old, ensuring compliance with the latest standards on emissions, and with several electric and hybrid vehicles in use.

Dr Nick Watts, chief sustainability officer at NHS England said: "The NHS was the first health system in the world to commit to net zero and the outstanding innovation and commitment from the Midlands region is a vital step towards achieving that aim.

"Doing our bit on climate change will directly improve public health and reduce health inequalities, cutting deaths caused by air pollution and ensuring a healthier future for our children."

The delivery of the Green Plans will be boosted by a recent £218 million Government investment in hospital energy efficiency and decarbonisation in the Midlands.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

