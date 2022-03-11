School pupils meet nurse as part of real life superhero day

Specialist Nurse Practitioner, Clare Doleman, Evie Broadhurst, 6, Emerson Jones, 7 and Flynn Mitchell, 6

Year two pupils at Landywood Primary School, aged 6 and 7, met Specialist Nurse Practitioner, Clare Doleman, who works in a medical practice.

The visit formed part of the children’s real-life superhero topic which they will be studying throughout this term.

Clare, who greeted pupils wearing her nurse’s uniform, spent time telling the children all about her day-to-day work, including the types of activities her job involves, the equipment she uses, who she works with and crucially the people she’s there to help.

She explained what inspired her to become a nurse, why she loves her job and what skills are needed to qualify in nursing.

Class teacher, Louise Salt, said: "Our superhero topic is a great way to help children understand the link between what they’re learning in class each day and how this can be used in a fulfilling and rewarding future career.

"The pandemic shone a spotlight on superheroes such as Clare and her colleagues and it’s great to be able to bring this discussion to life in our classrooms.

"Visits from heroes such as Clare both inform and inspire children, opening their minds to the great possibilities they have for future careers and helping them to appreciate the importance of all roles in society."

Clare also explained the different roles within the nursing profession and the routes children could take if they want to follow her footsteps in becoming a nurse.

She said: "It was a pleasure to visit Landywood and chat to the children about nursing and the medical profession.

"Pupils were really engaged and excited about my session, asking lots of great questions.

"I love how they linked jobs like mine to being a real life superhero and how on board the children were with the superhero theme."