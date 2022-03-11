Pedal power raising funds for Wolverhampton's neonatal unit

Pam Harvey, Julie Tolley and gym member Wendy Bullock, who has also joined the challenge

Pam Harvey is cycling the length of the Route 66 highway, which runs from Chicago to Los Angeles in the United States – a distance of 2,400 miles – to raise money for the neonatal unit (NNU) at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital.

Pam, 44, lost son Louis on September 5, 2019 after he suffered a series of serious illnesses following his premature birth at just 25 weeks and two days.

He was just 52 days old when he passed away on the NNU.

Since Louis’s death, Pam has dedicated much of her time to raising money for the unit and staff where he spent all of his short life, raising just under £8,000 for the integrated critical care unit (ICCU) and the neonatal unit – both at New Cross Hospital – and other neonatal wards at Christmas.

Her Facebook page, Because of Louis, which started in December 2019, has more than 1,100 followers.

Her latest fundraising idea is to cycle the gruelling distance on an exercise bike at Xhersize gym in Bridgtown, Cannock, but on hearing about the challenge, gym owner Julie Tolley, 45, pledged to match Pam’s effort.

Word soon spread and now around 50 Xhersize members have signed up to do 2,400 miles collectively, meaning Pam, Julie and the other members will be cycling 7,200 miles between them.

They have had promotional t-shirts made emblazoned with the distance, courtesy of Grayson Design & Print in Cannock.

What is perhaps surprising is that many of those who have signed up – around 40 women and 10 men – are in the 70-80 years old category, as Xhersize has specialist equipment tailored to more mature members and those with health conditions.

The members are now pedalling the miles on the gym’s three bikes and regular videos of them are being posted on social media.

“From our first meeting, Julie agreed to do the miles with me,” said Pam, of Hednesford.

“But her passion is to support men and women of all ages with their mobility, and once news of our challenge began to reach her gym members, they asked if they could do it together.

“Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to watch their excitement – and competitiveness. So I wouldn’t say it’s me getting them to join, it’s them wanting to join me.

“It’s helping us all and definitely bringing a few giggles and is something for them all to enjoy, along with providing them with something they can focus on too. In fact, there is much more than just fundraising to this event – I am seeing it in their faces.

“After the first day of 10 miles myself, even I am realising what a challenge this is going to be.”

Julie is studying for a diploma in exercise referral so she can get people referred after they have had physiotherapy if they have had breaks or falls, as she has found that is the point where many people – especially the elderly – need more support.

She said: “We have members who live with a variety of conditions including muscle disorders, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, as well as those who have had hip replacements, but they have been quick to sign up to join this challenge.

“A lot of them have become isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic and getting out to exercise has made a world of difference to their mental and physical health, as well as give them that vital social inter-action too. This challenge has been great for everyone.”

All monies raised will go directly to the RWT Charity.