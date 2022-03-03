NHS roles on offer as part of whg event for National Careers Week

Roles such as clinical support workers, kitchen porters and housekeepers are on offer

whg is hosting the live session on its Facebook page on March 10 March to discuss job opportunities with Walsall NHS Trust that are available exclusively to its customers.

Attendees will find out about the dozens of jobs that are on offer including those as clinical support workers, kitchen porters and housekeepers with no experience is required.

Nikki Kaur, employer engagement officer, said: "This is a great opportunity to find out more about the vacancies currently available with the NHS.

"We will also be letting customers know about our specific two week NHS training programme run in partnership with Walsall College which gives participants the knowledge, skills and expertise to apply for a range of NHS positions, with a guaranteed interview on completion.”