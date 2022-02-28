Bridgnorth protestors join national campaign outside town's hospital

Protestors outside Bridgnorth Hospital on Saturday

The SOS NHS campaign brings together a number of unions representing health worker and also aims to see an increase in funding to protect the service and guarantee free healthcare for future generations.

Campaigners waved placards and handed out around 200 leaflets outside the hospital, in Northgate, with similar protests carried out up and down the country.

Veteran campaigner and Unite member Paul Bolton from Eardley used to work as a hospital porter and called on health secretary Sajid Javid to address the issue of a pay increase.

He said: "The government originally offered NHS workers one-per-cent and then three-per-cent but in real terms this amounts to a pay cut with the cost of living rising.

"For about 10 years NHS staff have only had an average of about a one per cent pay increase – this national campaign is asking for a 15 per cent increase to make up for those years of underpay.

"We are also looking for a significant injection of money to protect the service for future generations.