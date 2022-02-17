New Lichfield Cathedral job hub giving helping hand to young

Lichfield Cathedral

The roles were offered under the government’s Kickstart initiative by offering six-month stints to 16 to 24-year-olds which is among the age group hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cathedral bosses created a job hub to provide some inhouse positions as well as working in partnership with other organisations.

There are plans to provide a total of 46 placements ranging from grounds maintenance to children’s workers and marketing assistants.

Lichfield Cathedral's executive director Simon Warburton said: “As the situation with the pandemic worsened in 2020 it became apparent that young people would be some of the hardest hit by these turbulent times.

"We discussed how we might give them hope for their futures, and that’s when the government’s Kickstart scheme was announced. We are so proud as a cathedral to have been able to help out these young people and are delighted to hear their stories of the difference it has made.”

Leila Cunningham, a trainee, said: “In June 2021 I finished my degree at the University of Derby.

Leila Cunningham

"During my time there I decided that I wanted to go into marketing. I began looking for opportunities that would give me some experience in this area and that was when I came across Lichfield Cathedrals Kickstart opportunities.

"These 6-month placements offer those who are 16 – 24 the chance to gain valuable experience and in July I was offered the position of marketing assistant.

"During my time here I have helped promote some amazing events including The Great Exhibition and The Cathedral Illuminated, planned the day-to-day social media content and was able to complete two marketing courses in social media and copywriting.

"This has given me the experience I needed and more for a future career in marketing.”

Kickstart project manager Ben Butterfield, of Walsall, was employed to implement the programme and said: "On a personal level I’m delighted that Lichfield Cathedral has stuck their neck out for a demographic that is easily overlooked.

"For many young people who were seeking employment we’ve had the opportunity to offer them real employment, helpful experience and new challenges in a supportive environment.