More families seek green alternatives to traditional funerals

Distinct Cremations, which has its headquarters in Cannock, offers a green option for customers to help reduce their carbon footprint.

The business, whose parent company is Westerleigh Group, is believed to be one of the first in the industry to offer sustainable choice as an optional extra.

The firm’s Go Greener option includes a coffin made from a mix of virgin, recovered, and recycled fibre and a tree planted in remembrance through a national charity. They also offset all the carbon that would be used in delivering the funeral.

Distinct provides direct unattended cremations, where there is no service, mourners or ceremony, as well as small, attended cremations that include a service and a given number of mourners.

Westerleigh chief marketing officer Mark Hull said: “Since its launch in June 2023, around 10 per cent of our customers are choosing Go Greener as an add-on when they purchase a funeral plan or arrange a funeral with us.

“This equates to almost 550 trees being planted, across the UK. This not only helps combat the climate crisis but also contributes to the preservation and expansion of natural habitats.

“Forests provide a natural environment for countless species of plants and animals, promoting biodiversity and supporting ecosystems.

“Trees also play a crucial role in regulating water cycles, reducing the risk of floods and droughts by absorbing and releasing water.

"We are proud to be giving people a choice to help reduce their environmental impact and protect the planet for future generations.”

As part of the Go Greener option, Distinct customers also contribute to projects that offset the carbon produced from the cremation process itself.

“If you choose an unattended cremation with our Go Greener option, the cremation will take place at one of Westerleigh Group’s crematoria.

“This has both mercury abatement and nitrogen oxide filtration installed to help reduce air pollution, mitigating their harmful effects on the environment and human health," explained Mr Hull.

The Go Greener option comes at an additional cost of £100 on top of the chosen cremation service or funeral plan.

“Some may view this as an added expense, but for others, this is a great opportunity to contribute to environmental conservation while honouring the memory of a loved one,” added Mr Hull.

Distinct Cremations is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, with the intention to be net zero across the business by 2032.

The company, which has its headquarters at Oak Tree Court, Brookfield Drive, was set up in 2021 to help to meet the rising demand for simple, affordable funerals and is a specialist provider of direct cremation services and funeral plans.

Parent company Westerleigh Group is one of the UK's largest independent crematoria owners and operators, fulfilling over 72,000 funeral services every year across its 40 crematoria in England, Scotland, and Wales. Its sites include Mercia Forest Crematorium at Essington and Waseley Hills Cemetery and Crematorium at Rubery, near Halesowen.

Distinct is a member of the Association of Green Funeral Directors.