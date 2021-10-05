Flu vaccine roll-out begins across the Black Country

Those eligible, including people aged over 50, pregnant women, frontline health care staff and school-age children, are all being offered the free vaccination in the run-up to winter.

People in long-stay residential care homes and carers are also eligible, as well as close contacts of anyone who is immunocompromised.

Clinics will be run at various practices and pharmacies over the next few months – and will run on an appointment-only basis.

Tom Taylor, 85, was among the first to receive his flu vaccination at Dudley Wood Surgery last week. He said: "It is important that I get the flu jab as I’m at higher risk of getting unwell. I have my flu jab every year to help protect me and always feel fine afterwards.”

The Covid-19 booster programme will run alongside the flu programme, and many clinics across the area will be offering both doses at the same time, where possible, to those eligible for both types of vaccination.

Also receiving his annual flu jab and his booster jab last week was 90-year-old Jack Hingley from Netherton, who was accompanied by his daughter Sue. Sue, 67, said: “My dad gets his flu jab every year anyway and there’s never any problem, so he wanted to come and have it as soon as he could. There was really no question that he would have it again this year – I’ll also be having mine when I get my invite.

“My dad got his booster jab, alongside his flu jab, which is great. I think everyone who had their second dose of the vaccine over six months ago should get the booster jab as soon as they can to protect themselves.”

Appointments for a Covid-19 booster dose can only be booked if it's been at least six months since the second dose of the vaccine.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s fantastic that the flu vaccination programme is now underway across the area.

“Due to the public health measures that were in place last year, there were lower levels of flu than there has been in previous years. That means our immunity levels to flu may be lower this year and more people are likely to catch it this winter.

"That’s why it’s really important that all those eligible for a flu jab come forward to help protect themselves and others from what can be a severe, and sometimes fatal, illness.

“The Covid-19 booster programme will also run alongside our flu vaccine programme and, wherever possible, those eligible will be offered the booster and flu vaccines together.

“The vaccines are there to give protection to those most vulnerable and prevent them from getting seriously ill from these viruses, and so I would encourage anyone who has received their invite for either vaccine to please get booked in as soon as possible. If you are offered both vaccines, it's safe to have them at the same time.”