Four dogs rescued from 'squalid' conditions after community campaign

The rescued dogs. Photo: The Animal House Rescue charity

The Alsatians were being kept in a back garden in Halesowen where they were reported to be living in "filthy" conditions with excrement on the floor and dirty water to drink.

This angered local residents and a petition was launched calling for their rescue, attracting more than 24,000 signatures.

The Animal House Rescue, a charity, came to the aid of the animals, eventually buying them all for £2,000 off the owners.

Charity representatives visited the Nimmings Road address on Monday and took away Jessie, Sharu and Tyson - before returning at a later date for Fifa, who wasn't there at the time.

The rescue operation involved West Midlands Police, Dudley Council and the RSPCA.

It was the first of two animal rescue operations in the region this week, coming before police discovered malnourished dogs, cats, horses and chickens in Brierley Hill.

A fundraising page has since been launched to help The Animal House recover the money. More than £3,000 has been raised so far.

A spokesman for The Animal House said the charity had its "hands tied" with regards to a rescue due to "inadequate laws".

The spokesman said: "One of the hardest things in rescue is to have reports of animals in trouble, to be begged for help, and have you hands tied by inadequate laws regarding the way innocent creatures can be kept.

"This happened to us after an appeal went out on a Facebook group asking if anyone could help four dogs being kept in filthy, disgusting conditions in a garden in Nimmings Road, Halesowen.

"The property had a yard where four dogs were kept in squalor. The amount of excrement on the floor was unbelievable, the bowl of water filthy and the dogs had little escape from the heat of the past couple of weeks.

"Many people contacted the RSPCA, the police and even Dudley Council, but due to the fact the dogs had shelter, water and were regularly fed as per the requirements of the law, not a lot could be done.

"A petition was started and more than 24,000 people signed it showing support for these poor dogs.

"The frustration of the people in the immediate area and further afield was understandable and the rising anger at the seemingly lack of results was growing daily.

"But behind the scenes, things were slowly moving and TAH was there to help Jessie, Sharu Tyson and Fifa.

Halesowen NHT have been busy today dealing with a animal welfare neighbourhood issue in Halesowen north. Multiple resources from RSPCA, Environmental Health, Dudley council ASB officers, local councillors and Halesowen police have been involved. — Halesowen Police (@HalesowenWMP) July 26, 2021

"[On Monday], Lin and Carys raced to the property whilst Sarah rushed to get the animal ambulance and then, along with the police and after a lot of negotiating, the dogs were relinquished to us and all the relevant paperwork signed, enabling us to remove the dogs from the property and into our care.

"Sometimes, in such volatile situations, it is necessary to oil the wheels and all four dogs were sold to the animal house for £,2000."

All four dogs have since been taken into care.