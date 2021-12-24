Feed a Family: Former Goodyear workers in £2,000 boost for appeal

With the huge donation are, back left, Paul Bough, Cyril Barrett ,Brother Charles,Steve Swindon,Tony Hassall, Paul Guy and,front, Raymond Briggs

The Good Shepherd and The Well, both based in Wolverhampton, have received a generous gift of food.

The donation, worth just under £2,000, will help provide 300 food parcels for those who are struggling this winter.

It’s the sixth year in a row that kind-hearted members of the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund have chosen to support the Express & Star’s Feed A Family This Christmas campaign.

Items donated include jars of jam, tinned potatoes, rice pudding, corned beef and steak and kidney pies.

Cyril Barrett, chairman of the benevolent fund, who worked at the former tyre plant for almost 40 years, said the group was pleased to be able to help provide a lifeline to families and vulnerable people.

“We’re in the season of goodwill, so for us to be able to provide 300 meals that will hopefully bring a smile of relief to people’s faces is lovely.

“Feed a Family is an absolutely lovely appeal that is all about bringing a community together to support each other.”

Helen Holloway, admin and finance manager from the Good Shepherd, said: “We are all really appreciative of this hugely generous donation of 300 family food parcels to be distributed by ourselves and The Well.

“Cyril and everyone connected with the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund have been so supportive of the Good Shepherd over so many years and have had a substantial impact on the work we do across Wolverhampton.

“Their donations have provided various vitally important equipment to help us function on a long-term and sustainable basis, including a delivery van, a dishwasher, cookers, a freezer and other kitchen equipment, fan extractors and laptops.”

“These family parcels include a range of food such as meat pies, potatoes, tinned fruit and tinned meat, items which will make a real difference to our service users over Christmas.

“We just want to say another huge thank you to everyone connected with the fund which is a great example of former workers in Wolverhampton continuing to make a real difference to the people who need help in the city.”

Caroline Price, project leader at The Well, added: “We are deeply grateful to the Former Goodyear workers' charity for choosing to support The Well again this Christmas. They have taken the time to find out the gaps in our storehouse so that their support has an even greater impact.