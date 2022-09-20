Notification Settings

Black Country Artisan Fair

The Black Country Artisan Fair is back!

The Black Country Artisan fairs are back on the lower mall of the Mander Centre the 24th of September, from 9-5pm.

Organisers Sarah Ellen Designs and That’s Sew Becky are back with a fabulous bunch of creative small business selling alongside with their bright sparkly glitter filled jewellery and super slow fashion and accessories.

The Fizz Biz are showing us how to relax in style with their luxurious bath salt mixes and not forgetting fun for the kids with dinosaur bath bombs!

New designer Blue Mojo is adding artwork to your earlobes with their beautiful collection of polymer clay earrings.

Tiny Men Big Balls add the fun in football. These quirky unique prints of your favourite team in miniature Lego or Subbuteo style make great gifts.

Patternorium is bringing their creative flare to surface pattern design with some gorgeous and unusual designs.

Get ready for Christmas early and shop local, for more on the Centre and upcoming events visit Mandercentre.co.uk and follow Mander Centre on socials.

