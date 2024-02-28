Walsall Arboretum designated first West Midlands ancient tree site in milestone year
Walsall Arboretum has been designated the first ancient tree site in the West Midlands due to its 'exceptional' number of veteran trees.
By Lisa O'Brien
It comes as the park celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.
The arboretum and country park have around 130 veteran trees, with 17 of those classed as ancient.
The minimum criteria for a site to attain the ancient tree site designation by the Woodland Trust is for an area to have 100 veteran trees, of which 10 need to be ancient.