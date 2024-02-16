Heavy rain predicted as 27-hour weather warning issued for this weekend

If you were hoping the blue skies of Friday morning were a sign of brighter things to come, the Met Office has warned quite the opposite.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place for the entirety of England and Wales this weekend.

Beginning from 3pm on Saturday to around 6pm on Sunday, the Met Office is warning that spells of rain - some heavy - is likely to cause disruption for some.

In its warning, the Met Office has said: "An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground. Rain will clear western areas early Sunday, whilst rate of clearance from east and southeast England is open to some uncertainty, but all areas should become dry by evening. "

Yellow weather warnings mean that residents should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of day to day activities.

This warning means bus and train services are likely to be affected, spray and flooding may make journey times longer and flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Flood alerts currently remain in place at the Severn Vyrnwy confluence near to the Welsh border and for the Tern and Perry catchments in north Shropshire.