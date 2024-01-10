Agreement over new waste energy plant to power Walsall homes

Under the agreement Walsall homes will be powered by rubbish treated by energy recovery specialists company Encyclis and 60 new jobs will be created on completion.

A new waste energy plant is set to be built Walsall derelict land by energy recovery specialists Encyclis

Following an offer of support from the West Midlands Combined Authority the company construction of the facility on eight acres of derelict land off Fryers Road near Beechdale in Walsall will start later this year.

Up to 450 jobs will be created at the construction stage which will see Encyclis build, own and operate the start-of-the-art facility in partnership with the main contractor Hitachi Zosen Inova.

The facility will utilise combustion technology to convert up to 436,000 tonnes waste annually into enough electricity to power around 90,000 homes.