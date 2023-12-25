Water remains steady on region's rivers

Although two higher level flood warnings remained in place in Shropshire on Christmas morning as a result of heavy rainfall across mid Wales on Christmas Eve, water at Bewdley was reported this morning to be at a 'normal' level, although rising.

Currently it is at 2.21m, with low lying flooding possible if it reaches 3.30m. The highest level recorded at Bewdley was 5.56m in November 2000.

In Worcestershire and Staffordshire, the Environment Agency have said their is a 'very low risk' of flooding in the county today and tomorrow and a low risk on Wednesday.

The trend at the River Trent at Great Haywood is listed as 'falling' with a normal state reported and the River Sow at Milford 'normal.'

The River Severn at Stourton is said to be rising but is in a normal state, with Illey Brook and the River Stour in Halesowen reported as showing a steady trend with normal states.