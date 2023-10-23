Traffic problems caused by flooding around Bewdley

s

Road users around Bewdley are continuing to be struck by road closures, works and diversions, as the town deals with Storm Babet.

Heavy flooding was reported over the weekend after water levels from the River Severn rose above 3.2m – with residents being left in knee-deep water after Bewdley Town Council announced that flood barriers were "not put up due to faulty equipment".

A statement, issued by Bewdley Town Council on Friday afternoon, said: "Operational barriers at Severn Side North were being deployed, however this has been terminated following plant equipment failures.

"This deployment has now been cancelled and levels are expected to come close to properties. The situation will be monitored. Decisions regarding Severn Side South deployment will be made over the weekend.

"Beales Corner will not be deployed – Joint agency working group currently reviewing this Severn at Bewdley will peak today – second peak over weekend Peak gauge summary sheets will be issued by the EA later today."

The announcement came after River Severn rose to a height of 4.2m in the town, with the Environment Agency issuing flood warnings and announcing that property flooding is possible when the rive height is above 3.4m.