Strong winds could hit parts of the West Midlands as Met Office issues 20-hour weather warning

A yellow weather warning has been issued. Photo: The Met Office

The warning covers areas including Wolverhampton, the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire and the Wyre Forest.

The wind warning is in place from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

Gusts measuring between 50 and 60 mph are expected to be recorded inland and up to 85 mph in coastal areas.

The Met Office has said the windy spell could be "significantly disruptive", with power cuts at risk of occurring and the possibility of mobile phone coverage being impacted.

There may also be a "small chance" of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as possible damage to buildings.

It has also been warned that longer journeys are likely, with the possibility of cancellations if road, rail, air or ferry services are affected.