A beautiful winter scene captured by Sally Shillingford in Wordsley as our calm weather continues, for now at least Reflected glory of a sunset, taken by Andrew Harris. But there are early signs of a nasty sting in the tail for winter. A beautiful winter scene captured by Sally Shillingford in Wordsley as our calm weather continues, for now at least A beautiful winter scene captured by Sally Shillingford in Wordsley as our calm weather continues, for now at least

Express & Star reader Sally Shillingford took this spectacular sunset image along the canal in Wordsley.

It is just one of the glorious sunsets and rises we have enjoyed over the last week as settled air fixes itself over our region.

But there may be a shock on the way. The Met Office says a weather event that brought the Beast from the East to the UK in 2018 is “now likely to take place”.

The forecaster says a major sudden stratospheric warming is expected to happen in late February or early March. That would push out milder Atlantic air and encourage our weather to come from the frozen wilds of Eastern Europe.