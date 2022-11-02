Suspected bird flu outbreak in Wolverhampton park after reports of geese 'dying off'

A 'die off' in Canadian geese has been reported at West Park

The suspected outbreak has taken hold in West Park, with reports of a "die off" in Canada geese.

Dead birds have been collected from the park and are being sent for testing to determine the cause of death.

Wolverhampton Council and UKHSA West Midlands are working together and liaising with Defra (the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and APHA (Animal and Plant Health Agency) to manage the situation and protect public health and reduce the risk to other birds, wildlife and pets.

Sarah Smith, UKHSA West Midlands consultant in health protection specialising in avian influenza, said: “Bird carcasses are being collected and sent to the APHA lab to determine the reason for die off seen in wild birds in Wolverhampton.

“As a precaution, we are asking people not to touch or let pets near any sick or dead wildfowl in the area. Instead, people should contact Wolverhampton Council park rangers, so that birds can be removed safely, and report wild bird deaths to the Defra helpline, as designated on the Defra website.”

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “I would like to reassure residents that we are working closely with UKHSA to manage this situation.

“Although we are not currently aware of the cause of death, to be on the safe side, we would encourage residents to avoid close contact with sick or dead wild birds and ask people not to touch their droppings, eggs or bedding.

“If you find any dead wild birds, do not touch them and instead report them to Wolverhampton Council’s park rangers’ team on 07766 473 150.”

Reporting dead wild birds in Wolverhampton:

Contact the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 to report:

1 or more dead birds of prey or owls

3 or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (eg swans, geese and ducks)

5 or more dead birds of any species

Contact Wolverhampton Council's park rangers team on 07766 473 150 for removal of dead birds and to prevent potential spread of infection to birds, pets or people.

If you have found a sick or injured wild bird, please contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999. Do not touch the bird.