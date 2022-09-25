Residents have more time to have say on Stafford Station Gateway plan

Artist impression of how the Lakeside area could look as part of the Stafford Station Gateway development

Almost £20m of Government cash from the Levelling Up Fund is being sought by Stafford Borough Council to transform a gateway to the county town.

A public consultation on the Stafford Station Gateway masterplan for new homes, businesses, a hotel and leisure facilities will close on Thursday.

Around 100 participants attended a public drop-in session to see the plans and share their views with representatives from the borough and county councils, project partner LCR - the government’s placemaking and regeneration expert.

Stafford's economic development and planning boss Councillor Frances Beatty said: “There have been many comments and responses to the consultation, and I would encourage anyone who wants to have their say to do it soon before it closes.

“Growth and prosperity are key priorities for the council. We have attracted huge investment to our area working closely with our partners - and the financial backing we have received is testament to the confidence that government has in us to deliver major developments such as the Stafford Station Gateway project.”

“This underutilised area will see the birth of a new community, with quality homes where people will want to live, alongside a business-friendly environment and leisure facilities, sitting on the doorstep of our station which will be an enormous attraction to potential investors.

“The ‘Station Gateway’ scheme is yet another piece in the jigsaw of transforming the heart of Stafford and I hope people will not miss out being part of this consultation.”

The proposals are focused on revitalising underutilised brownfield land around the railway station. The project would see the ‘Station Gateway’ become a thriving active community, boosted by the town’s location at the heart of the proposed HS2 route.

The major transformation includes proposals to create up to 20,000 sq ft of commercial space, alongside hundreds of new high-quality homes, a hotel and multi-storey car park. The offer also provides opportunities for brand new leisure, retail and food and beverage concepts to create a fresh and vibrant centre for the community.

Residents and interested parties can still have a say online at staffordbc.gov.uk/stafford-station-gateway-consultation which includes a summary of the draft plan. Comments will be factored into the masterplan which will be submitted to the council for final approval. The search for development partners to deliver the proposals will get underway when the plans are agreed.

A decision on the funding bid is due later in the autumn. If the bid is unsuccessful the council previously said it would have to seek other sources of finance.