Community comes together to tackle litter

By Paul Jenkins

It was a case of the community coming together in Blakenhall for a litter pick organised by ward councillor Jasbinder Dehar.

Mohinder Singh, Harry Poole, Councillor Jas Dehar, pastor Brian Campbell and Tim McCarthy
Members of the public, the nearby Christian Life Centre and the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara came together to help clean up the Phoenix Park green space at Baggott Street.

Councillor Dehar, now in her fifth year of office, said keeping the area clean was one of the issues she was passionate about.

She said: "We have had regular litter picks held since I have represented the ward and I have been quite passionate and active on the subject.

"But we particularly felt it was appropriate to help keep the park space clear and this was a great effort by all concerned and showed an interfaith and all inclusive approach to keeping Blakenhall - an area where we all live and work - clean.

Two years ago, nearby Phoenix Park won a Green Flag award as one of the very best green spaces in the UK.

Councillor Dehar said: "That was something we were all very proud of and I have always pushed a green agenda as part of my council work but we just thought it was time to target a different area of the ward."

