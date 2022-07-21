Community comes together to tackle litter

Mohinder Singh, Harry Poole, Councillor Jas Dehar, pastor Brian Campbell and Tim McCarthy

Members of the public, the nearby Christian Life Centre and the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara came together to help clean up the Phoenix Park green space at Baggott Street.

Councillor Dehar, now in her fifth year of office, said keeping the area clean was one of the issues she was passionate about.

She said: "We have had regular litter picks held since I have represented the ward and I have been quite passionate and active on the subject.

"But we particularly felt it was appropriate to help keep the park space clear and this was a great effort by all concerned and showed an interfaith and all inclusive approach to keeping Blakenhall - an area where we all live and work - clean.

Two years ago, nearby Phoenix Park won a Green Flag award as one of the very best green spaces in the UK.