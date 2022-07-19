Doctors call for action as Birmingham bears the brunt of heatwaves

Dr Peter Rookes

Analysis from Manchester University and campaigners Friends of the Earth (FoE) has found Birmingham neighbourhoods are among the most prone to the effects of hot weather. Researchers assessed more than 40 factors that would make those communities vulnerable, including geography and age.

They found Birmingham is not only particularly urban, but also has a large stock of privately rented accommodation in poor condition. Boroughs in London and Nottingham also top the list.

Mike Childs, head of research at Friends of the Earth, said: Suggestions by some politicians that the UK should dial back on climate goals are short-sighted and reckless. People on the frontlines of the climate crisis in the UK and overseas are already being hit by its impacts, despite being the least responsible.

“We need governments to double down on cutting emissions and providing funding for climate adaptation programmes, such as planting street trees.”

Dr Peter Rookes, former chief nursing officer for Central Birmingham and ex-director of nursing at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, said there is a “psychological impact” of the heatwave.

He said: “This has been creeping up on us for a number of decades. It’s only now that temperatures have been becoming extreme that we now this is something serious. We see on TV the effects on drought in African countries and floods in Bangladesh and it’s distant from us.

“There’s an attitude among some people that we can’t solve the world’s challenges and therefore we ignore it. When it’s on our doorstep, it starts to hit home that this is really serious.

“There’s motivation to act on both an individual basis and a collective one, since government and local authorities take action on what they think has public support. This may well be the lever for people to lobby their city councillors and MPs”

Dr Rookes hopes to see local politicians respond by installing more public water fountains in parks across Birmingham and on street corners, and by promoting cycling and low or zero-emissions public transport.

He said he was “really disappointed” by Sunday night’s ITV Conservative leadership debate. Dr Rookes claimed it failed to cover issues raised by the heatwave around health and climate sufficiently.

“It didn’t really discuss the NHS to any great extent nor the issue of climate change,” he said.

“Whoever wins is going to be the PM and determine the direction the Government takes on all of these issues”.

Dr Katrina Davies who is chair of Greener Practice Birmingham and Solihull, said: “The current heatwave is a wake-up call for all of us about the urgency of the climate crisis. People will die this summer who would not have done if it were not so hot.

“In 2020, over 2,500 more people died in the UK than should have done due to the heat. We are all at risk but particularly older people, people with chest, heart and other underlying conditions, those on certain medications and people living alone.

“As our cars are a huge cause of carbon emissions and air pollution, car owners can start by leaving their vehicle at home one day a week and instead try active travel for short journeys, such as walking, cycling, scooting or public transport.