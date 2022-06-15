People urged to remain safe around open water as temperatures soar

Warm weather at Walsall Arboretum

But caution has been urged by firefighters and councillors, with people advised not to swim in open water, despite the temptation to cool off.

Jim Bywater, head of operations at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There are several risks associated with open water swimming and the service is reminding our communities to ensure they stay safe as the warmer temperatures hit Staffordshire.

"Open water around lakes, rivers and canals are often much colder than people expect and can cause muscle cramps and shock if people decide to swim them, especially if people aren’t testing the water before entering.

"Currents are often difficult to see before entering the water and can cause serious issues when people attempt to get out, particularly if slippery banks and steep foliage surrounds the water.

"If you come into difficulty, there are no lifeguards who can rescue you, meaning you are completely dependant on those around you who might also experience issues themselves.

"In addition, fresh water, although contradictory to its phrasing, can also be polluted and cause serious illnesses such as Weil’s disease."

Parents in particular are encouraged to have a chat with their children and ensure they are not planning on swimming in open water with friends towards the end of the week.

Anyone who may witness a person or animal in trouble around water should dial 999 as soon as possible.

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire county council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said: "I understand people wanting to cool off by going for a swim, but plunging into open water is completely different to swimming in a safe, controlled pool and can be very dangerous, even for experienced swimmers.

"No matter how warm the day, large bodies of water stay very cold, with temperatures around 20 Celsius, and that can cause cold water shock, which can lead to a sudden loss of consciousness."

Swimmers in lakes and reservoirs are also at risk from becoming entangled in underwater weeds and dumped rubbish or being caught out by unseen currents and other dangers, such as sudden increases in depth.

Jim added: "In the event in which you fall into water by accident, you should try to avoid the instinct to thrash around as much as possible.

"Your body is likely to react like this when experiencing a drastic change in temperature, but you should lean back, extend your legs and arms and use slow, gentle movements to stay afloat.

"Once you have controlled your breathing, attempt to swim to safety and call for help."