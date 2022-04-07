55mph winds prompts Met Office weather warning for West Midlands

Strong winds are forecast to hit the West Midlands again today

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning, saying that strong winds are expected across the midlands and south - including the West Midlands Conurbation and Worcestershire - until 6pm on Thursday.

Disruptions are expected in places with delays to roads, rail and air transport, with journeys expected to take longer on buses and trains.

High-sided vehicles are expected to encounter delays on routes exposing them to the winds and on bridges too.

The agency warned: "Winds will strengthen across central England this morning with gusts widely 45-50 mph developing and a few places seeing gusts around 55 mph.

"Winds will ease from the west from later in the afternoon."

Met Office yellow weather warning

The Met Office has advice for driving in strong wind: "Gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles – grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands. This is particularly important when planning to overtake.