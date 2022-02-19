Flood alert raised and winds expected to pick up again after Storm Eunice havoc

A tree fell in Penn Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Antony Cleaver

The alert is in place for both the River Sow and River Penk in Staffordshire, with water levels expected to remain high and heavy rainfall forecast over the next 26 hours.

Three train routes were also disrupted by the storm, with the Walsall to Rugeley line still blocked on Saturday morning and West Midlands Railway emphasising that disruption is still possible on all routes.

A tree landed on a car on Port Lane, Brewood, on Friday. Photo: South StaffsPolice

Lines from Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury and from Worcester to Hereford were shut this morning but reopened around 11am.

Disruption is likely to continue, with a yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office for Sunday and Monday.

The agency said: "Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.

"Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

"Power outages are possible, and efforts to restore power to areas which have had interrupted supply in the wake of Storm Eunice are likely to be hampered."

Shoppers brave the storm in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton

It comes after schools were shut, theatre performances were cancelled and people were urged not to travel in the harsh conditions yesterday.

West Midlands Railway cancelled a number of services, including all trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, as it operated a reduced service.

Both Transport for Wales and Avanti West Coast services were suspended as the storm took hold, as train operators urged passengers not to travel.

The storm even caused a wall at Shell Corner Trading Estate, Halesowen, to fall onto units.

Fire crews at Shell Corner Business Park, Halesowen, after a wall collapsed onto another industrial unit

Nobody was hurt after the wall collapsed onto the units on Friday morning, causing "significant damage" to five of them.