Historic Walsall church attracts more than £16k in study grants

Leaders at St Matthew's on Church Hill said the money will not be spent on repairing the 800-year-old building, but will be used look at creating heritage tours and a cafe for visitors.

The worship centre has been awarded three grants totalling £16,500 to fund an initial study to look at developing the site for more community use including a visitor destination with a cafe, a Walsall heritage experience, parents and toddlers zone, history tours and exhibition and performance space.

The ideas are part of the church's Legacy Project to repair and create a vision for the next 200 years as it heads towards it's 1,000th anniversary.

The grants were awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the National Churches Trust and the Lichfield Diocese Community Fund as part of efforts to encourage residents and worshippers to generate ideas about possible future uses of the church building, in St Matthew's Close.

St Matthew's rector the Rev Jim Trood said: "We have achieved this important milestone towards a bright future for the building and all that it means for the people of Walsall.

"We are very aware that so many people love this church and have special memories of it.

"Combining an important heritage, magnificent appearance, location, and outstanding acoustics, it really is an inspirational building, the very best place for celebrations, performance, award ceremonies and school assemblies - as well as being a busy place of worship.

"The building is a beacon of peace and hope for all the communities in Walsall.”

Legacy Project committee chairman Dr John Edlin said: "The study will not repair a single window, nor will it fix the roof or drains – that is ongoing work which we still need to fund.

"But it is a huge step forward. We look forward to working with those interested in contributing to Walsall's most important heritage asset and we are very grateful for the strong message of support from Mayor of Walsall Rose Burley posted recently on Facebook.”

Councillor Burley posted: "I’d like to share my support for the Legacy Project at St Matthew’s as an organisation with which we have a longstanding relationship with and where we have held civic events for a number of years.

"It is important that we help to protect its legacy and provide support to ensure its continued longevity - I wish it success to ensure that this valued part of our community can continue to benefit and be enjoyed by future generations."