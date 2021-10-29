Watch out for deer warning as clocks go back

National Highways and the British Deer Society are warning drivers to be extra vigilant for animals on or near roads in poorer driving conditions.
The risks are compounded by fewer daylight hours and the annual breeding season at this time of year.
There is a substantial increase in deer vehicle collisions from October to December. In the week up to October 4 there were reports of five deer deaths in the Cannock Chase area alone.
Research by the DeerAware campaign has also found that the risk increases when clocks go back at the end of October. This is because drivers find themselves more likely to be on the road when deer are most active from sunset to midnight and the hours shortly before and after sunrise.
National Highways head of road user safety Jeremy Phillips said: “As the clocks go back this weekend, journeys next week may feel different for many drivers even on familiar routes.
"This time of year we see an increase in the number of deer collisions and our advice is to take care while driving and look out for deer.”
Advice for drivers includes:
When travelling on roads with you deer warnings or in a heavily wooded stretch of road, check your speed and stay alert.
Use full-beams when you can, but dip them if you see deer as they may ‘freeze’ instead of leaving the road.
If you see a deer, look for another as they often gather in herds and follow each other.
Only brake sharply and stop if there is no danger of being hit by following traffic, use your hazard lights.
Try to come to a stop as far away from an animal as possible to enable it to leave the roadside without panic.
Try not to suddenly swerve to avoid a deer. Hitting oncoming traffic or another obstacle could lead to a more serious collision.
If a collision happens park in the safest place with hazard lights on.
Phone the emergency services which can contact specialists to deal with injured deer.
Never try to move deer off the road as this will put you at great risk of injury.