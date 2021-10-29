Watch out for deer warning as clocks go back

Deer at Cannock Chase, where collisions happen regularly

National Highways and the British Deer Society are warning drivers to be extra vigilant for animals on or near roads in poorer driving conditions.

The risks are compounded by fewer daylight hours and the annual breeding season at this time of year.

Rutting season leads to an increase in deer activity on Cannock Chase

There is a substantial increase in deer vehicle collisions from October to December. In the week up to October 4 there were reports of five deer deaths in the Cannock Chase area alone.

Research by the DeerAware campaign has also found that the risk increases when clocks go back at the end of October. This is because drivers find themselves more likely to be on the road when deer are most active from sunset to midnight and the hours shortly before and after sunrise.

National Highways head of road user safety Jeremy Phillips said: “As the clocks go back this weekend, journeys next week may feel different for many drivers even on familiar routes.

A deer on Cannock Chase near Milford, Stafford

"This time of year we see an increase in the number of deer collisions and our advice is to take care while driving and look out for deer.”

Advice for drivers includes: