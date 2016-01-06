Residents describe deadly Wolverhampton explosion

The man died following the second explosion at a Penn home in the space of a week.

Firefighters were called yesterday afternoon to the detached property on Rylands Drive, off Mount Road, Penn, where flames spread from the first floor into the roof following the blast.

Fire crews are investigating the cause, but have ruled out a gas explosion. The scene is just a mile from an address on Penn Road which was destroyed in a gas blast last week.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man was confirmed dead at the scene. Neighbours said a man named Avtar Dhensa, 49, lived at the scene of yesterday's explosion.

Spokesman Chris Kowalik said: "A hazardous area response team entered the building with the fire service where they found the body of a man."

Emergency services at the scene last night

Rylands Drive resident Clive Francis said: "Apparently the house is in a state of demolition like the one was in Penn Road."

Chris Wood, fire service station commander, said: "The fire was in a first floor bedroom. Crews extinguished that, then noticed one in the loft and extinguished that too. I can confirm it was not gas. There is fire damage in the bedroom and the loft and there is smoke damage to the rest of the property."

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.