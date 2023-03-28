Local author helps open Wednesfield primary school's new library

Local author Serena Patel opens the new library at Perry Hall Primary School in Wednesfield

The new library at Perry Hall Primary School in Wednesfield was opened by local author Serena Patel - author of the Anisha, Accidental Detective series - and gives pupils access to a whole range of non-fiction and fiction books.

English lead Ruby Merricks said the school was very focussed on developing an interest in reading for fun and said the new library was designed to welcome everyone, regardless of their interest or level of reading.

"Perry Hall Primary School acknowledges that reading for pleasure is the entitlement of every child," she said.

"Reading is at the heart of Perry Hall and we aim to foster a love of language and reading; attaching great importance to promoting reading for enjoyment.

"There is evidence to suggest that having access to resources and having books of their own impacts on young people’s reading attainment.

"As a school, we aim to develop independent and fluent readers, with a life-long love of reading, ensuring our children can achieve their full potential across all areas of the curriculum.

"Not only will our library help instil a love of reading in pupils that helps their overall attainment, but it will also help to improve mental wellbeing outcomes and support children from disadvantaged backgrounds to access much-needed resources."

Ms Merricks said having Serena Patel come down to open the library was great for the children, who were led in an assembly and workshop by the author.

She said: "Perry Hall promotes inclusion and equality and strives to meet the needs of the diverse community that we serve.

"Therefore, Serena Patel, a local author, was chosen to help us to commemorate this special occasion and officially open our library.

"During the day, she led an assembly and workshop with some of our children during which she spoke about her personal journey to becoming an award-winning author.