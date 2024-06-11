New principal 'delighted' to take the reins at city college

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Louise Fall will take up the position of principal and chief executive on August 1, replacing Mal Cowgill who is stepping down from the role.

Ms Fall has 20 years of experience in further education under her belt and joined the college as quality improvement director in 2014.

Louise Fall has been appointed the new principal of City of Wolverhampton College

She then became vice principal for student engagement in 2020 before taking the post of deputy principal in 2022.

The newly appointed head said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed principal of the college. I am committed to ensuring the college continues to serve the needs of local people and local employers and that we continue to develop courses and apprenticeships to meet local demand.

"There are exciting times ahead with the opening of our new £8.1million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre in September and the new campus in the City Learning Quarter due to open in September 2025."

Ms Fall added that she was "looking forward" to leading the college and its "dedicated staff, students and apprentices".

Current principal Mal Cowgill is stepping down from the role

Current principal Mal Cowgill said: "I have worked with Louise for a number of years.

"I am confident that I am handing over the reins to someone who will continue to work with our amazing teaching and business support staff to provide local people with needs-led, first-class training opportunities in outstanding facilities, and continue the college’s position as a leading provider of further education in the West Midlands region."

Mike Hastings, chair of the board of governors at the college, commented that he was "very pleased" to have appointed Ms Fall to the role.

The City of Wolverhampton College's Wellington Road campus

He said: "Louise has been a key member of our leadership team since 2014 and an integral part of our ongoing college developments.

"We look forward to continuing to work with her on delivering our vision of outstanding student experience and success for all."

Ms Fall will work alongside Peter Merry, the current deputy chief executive at the college, who has been promoted to the post of deputy principal and chief executive.