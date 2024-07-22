Students set to get union support in campaign

Students affected by plans to cut transport between the Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford campuses will leaflet prospective students outside the main campus in Wolverhampton on August 17 on an open day to make them aware of the cuts which ar e due to come into effect at the end of this month.

Students plan to protest outside the University of Wolverhampton's main campus next month

Naomi Glynn, who is coordinating the day of action next month when students will also leaflet members of the public, met with a representative of the National Union of Students (NUS) today (Monday).

She is also in talks with the University and College Union (UCU) which represents all academic and support staff – some of who will also be affected by the cuts to the service.

She said: "It was a productive preliminary meeting with the NUs representative and the UCU have pledged a talk and potential support as well. The number of people who have reached out to say they will be affected by the cuts has increased since they were announced.

"And then there is the prospective students, some of whom would have applied on the basis of being able to get easily and cheaply between campuses – we will be representing them with the talks as well and we hope to have an update for them by the time they come to the open day."

https://www.expressandstar.com/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/07/19/students-aim-to-protest-over-university-of-wolverhampton-transport-cuts/