University of Wolverhampton could implement redundancy programme amid national funding crisis

Figures show universities are facing problems before the new academic year, with many having to consider cutting courses, shutting departments and putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Three leading institutions are understood to be in serious peril and ministers are being urged to introduce an emergency rescue package to avert “catastrophe” and prevent bankruptcies.

The University of Wolverhampton is said to have an income of £176m and it says a voluntary redundancy programme is being considered to deal with a shortfall.

