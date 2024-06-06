Environmentally friendly pupils recognised for litter busting ideas

Hartlebury CE Primary School beat off competition to scoop first place in a contest with their solution to the global scourge of litter pollution.

The One Big Solution competition, run for primary schools within the Wyre Forest-based Severn Academies Educational Trust, invited pupils to choose a world-wide problem and come up with plans to solve it.

The Hartlebury team wowed the judges with their teamwork and plans for robot litter pickers and won £1,000 for their school. Teams of children from Years 3 and 4 from the trust’s six primary schools spent a day identifying, discussing and solving issues including famine, climate change and mental health and wellbeing.

Each school team was supported by their two Year 6 Trust Council leaders, who helped to guide them. Judges, including environmental expert Daisy Askins from Astley Skylarks, trust chair of trustees

Wendy Taylor and senior trust officials, chose Hartlebury as the stand-out group.

Organiser Ian James, executive headteacher of St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, said: “It was a tough decision as all the teams showed great understanding, excellent teamwork and came up with a host of super solutions.”