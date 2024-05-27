Inspiring teenager who battled back from catastrophic crash wins student award

Former British youth motocross champion Ashley Hand, aged 15, sustained life-changing head injuries in a freak accident at the sport’s Bromyard track last September.

The experienced rider, who started in the sport aged just three, has no memory of the crash or the weeks leading up to it.

He was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and after recovering from a coma, taught himself to walk, talk and eat again. Amazingly, he was back at school only a month later.