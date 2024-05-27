Colleges set to thank communities with big lunch events across June

Colleges in the Black Country and Staffordshire will join fellow further education colleges in the region in preparing to host community events throughout June to encourage locals to come together for a few hours of friendship, food and fun.

More than a thousand people are set to attend lunches, afternoon teas and picnics, which will coincide with the year’s Big Lunch project to celebrate everything that makes the communities great.

The project, which is being organised and run by the West Midlands Lieutenacy, will see invitations sent out to carers, volunteers, charities, partners and the elderly, as well as multi faith and LGBTQ+ groups, to say thank you for all they do throughout the year.

Deputy Lieutenants will be attending many of the events, which are taking place at colleges such as Dudley, Halesowen, Sandwell, Wolverhampton, South Staffordshire College and Newcastle and Stafford College Group.

The first set of lunches will take place at Sandwell's Cadbury College on Tuesday, June 4 at 1pm with a picnic-style lunch, then at Halesowen College at 2.30pm with an afternoon tea.

The Institute of Technology at Dudley College will host the next event on Wednesday, June 5 with an afternoon tea at 2pm, before Wolverhampton College's Wellington Road Campus will host a big lunch on Friday, June 7 at 12.30pm.

Students, staff and visitors will enjoy a big lunch at Wolverhampton College, as well as other colleges across the region

Designed to bring people together, students are getting involved with everything from organising the events through to catering, hospitality, photography and entertainment and are also focusing on helping to make it as green as possible, from simple sustainable swaps to ideas to take forward in the local community.

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE, said; “I’m delighted that so many colleges from right across the region are getting involved with this year’s #FE Big Lunch.

"Launched last year to coincide with the Coronation, the initiative has really taken off and is set to be bigger and better than ever.”

“With a sustainable and environmentally friendly theme this year, the West Midlands Lieutenancy is pleased to be supporting these important community events and we hope everyone has a great time.”